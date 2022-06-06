Mumbai police to summon Nupur Sharma over remarks on Prophet

The Mumbai police will summon Nupur Sharma, a former national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party, to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed, city police commissioner Sanjay Pandey said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the Mumbai police headquarters, Pandey said, ”An FIR was already registered against Nupur Sharma in Pydhonie police station. We will call her to record her statement as per law and the legal procedure will be followed.”

The Mumbai police registered a case against Nupur Sharma on May 28 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a television news debate based on a complaint lodged by Irfan Sheikh, joint secretary of Raza Academy.

Sharma was charged under Indian Penal Code sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.

Sharma was suspended from the BJP on June 5 over her remarks against the Prophet that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations.