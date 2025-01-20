HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mumbai police to recreate crime scene at Saif's home

Mumbai police to recreate crime scene at Saif's home

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Sai
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2025 10:14 IST

x

The Mumbai police will likely recreate the crime scene at the Bandra home of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, who was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder, an official said. The accused in the high-profile case, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi man, was arrested on Sunday morning from neighbouring Thane city.

IMAGE: Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir was arrested in the Saif Ali Khan attack case from Thane, neighbouring Mumbai, January 19, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

A court in Mumbai remanded the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, in police custody for five days. According to the official, the police will likely take Shehzad to Khan's home in Satguru Sharan building during these five days to recreate the crime scene as part of their investigation.

Shehzad sneaked into the Bollywood star's apartment in the early hours of January 16 with the intention of theft, police had said. Preliminary investigation suggests that he climbed the stairs to the seventh-eighth floor of the building where Khan and his actor wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, live with their children and domestic staff.

 

He entered the duct area, climbed to the 12th floor using a pipe and entered the actor's flat through a bathroom window. He then came out from the bathroom, where the actor's staff spotted him, leading to the chain of events that culminated into the knife attack, an official had said earlier.

The 54-year-old actor was stabbed multiple times in the attack, after which he underwent a five-hour surgery at nearby Lilavati Hospital.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Sai© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing
Mumbai Police detains suspect in Saif Ali Khan stabbing
None detained in Saif attack case: Mumbai police
None detained in Saif attack case: Mumbai police
Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker from Thane
Labour contractor helped police arrest Saif attacker from Thane
CCTV grab shows suspect in Saif's stabbing
CCTV grab shows suspect in Saif's stabbing
Dramatic scenes in court as 2 two lawyers clash over Saif suspect
Dramatic scenes in court as 2 two lawyers clash over Saif suspect

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Meet India's Champions Trophy 15

webstory image 2

10 Tallest Indian Buildings

webstory image 3

5 Yum Superfood Carrot Recipes You Can Count On

VIDEOS

Manu Bhaker visits her maternal grandmother house after accident0:24

Manu Bhaker visits her maternal grandmother house after...

Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle, grandmother killed in road accident1:24

Manu Bhaker's maternal uncle, grandmother killed in road...

Watch: Three freed Israeli hostages arrive in Israel0:44

Watch: Three freed Israeli hostages arrive in Israel

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD