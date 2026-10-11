Mumbai Police Nabs Two Suspects In Separate Murder Cases

Mumbai police have swiftly arrested two individuals in connection with two distinct murder cases that occurred in Govandi's Shivajinagar and Kurla West, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat crime in the city.

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Key Points Mumbai police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with two separate murder cases.

In Govandi's Shivajinagar, one Ubed Ansari was killed on Saturday after a minor altercation, and the alleged assailant has been arrested.

In Kurla West, a girl was brought to Bhabha Hospital by her parents on Saturday after she was found unconscious outside their residence.

Ramsing Banwarilal Yadav (36), an acquaintance, was arrested for allegedly strangling the girl after she rejected his advances.

Both alleged assailants were arrested promptly by Mumbai police in connection with the respective murder cases.

Mumbai police on Sunday said it has arrested two persons for alleged involvement in two murders that took place in Govandi's Shivajinagar area and Kurla West.

Govandi Murder Investigation

In the first case, one Ubed Ansari was killed by a person following a minor altercation in front of a store on Saturday, an official said. The alleged assailant has been arrested, the Shivajinagar police station official said.

Kurla West Homicide Details

In the second incident, a girl was brought to Bhabha Hospital by her parents on Saturday after she was found unconscious outside their residence in Bail Bazar in Kurla West.

"She was declared dead on arrival. Marks were found on her neck and there was also a head injury. A probe revealed that an acquaintance, Ramsing Banwarilal Yadav (36), had come to stay at the girl's home as the family was planning to visit their native village," he said.

Yadav allegedly made advances towards her and strangled her when she rejected them, the official said.

Yadav, a native of Lakhimpur district of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, the official said.