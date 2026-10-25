Major Drug Bust In Mumbai: Rs 4.5 Crore Worth Of Cannabis, Mephedrone Seized

Mumbai police have made a significant breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, seizing cannabis and mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 crore and apprehending four individuals, including repeat offenders, in a series of targeted operations.

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Key Points Mumbai police seized cannabis and mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 crore in separate operations on Saturday and Sunday.

Four individuals were arrested, including three repeat offenders with a past criminal record, one involved in a murder case.

The Crime Branch Unit 9 raided a Bandra West residence on Saturday, seizing 1.5 kg of charas worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell intercepted three offenders on Sunday, recovering 1.02 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 3.08 crore.

The drugs were sourced from Nalasopara and intended for distribution in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police have seized cannabis and mephedrone worth Rs 4.5 crore and arrested four persons, including three repeat offenders involved in a murder case, in separate operations, officials said on Sunday.

Details Of The Drug Busts

Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit 9 first raided a residence in Bandra West on Saturday, seizing 1.5 kg of charas worth Rs 1.5 crore and arresting a 40-year-old peddler, they said.

In a separate operation on Sunday, the Anti-Narcotics Cell intercepted three habitual offenders along the Western Express Highway in Borivali, recovering 1.02 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 3.08 crore sourced from Nalasopara.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the three suspects have a past criminal record, including a murder case.

According to the police, the trio had procured the consignment from Nalasopara and brought it to Mumbai for distribution.

The accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and a probe is underway in both cases, they said.