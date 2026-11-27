Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has made a significant breakthrough, seizing 12.20 kilograms of charas valued at Rs 12.20 crore at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, leading to two arrests and an ongoing investigation into a Uttar Pradesh supply chain.

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Key Points Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell seized 12.20 kilograms of charas.

The seized charas is valued at Rs 12.20 crore.

Two persons were arrested at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on Tuesday.

A supply link in Uttar Pradesh has been revealed, prompting further investigation.

The arrested individuals have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions.

The Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has seized 12.20 kilograms of charas worth Rs 12.20 crore at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, an official said on Friday.

The action was taken on Tuesday after a team of the ANC's Worli unit spotted two persons moving about suspiciously and intercepted them for a search, the official said.

"We seized 12.20 kilograms of charas worth Rs 12.20 crore from them. During questioning, they revealed a supply link in Uttar Pradesh, following which a team left for that state. The two have been arrested and charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act provisions," he said.