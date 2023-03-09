News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai police seek details of rented out properties

Mumbai police seek details of rented out properties

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 09, 2023 09:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police has issued an order asking people to provide relevant details to them when they are renting out or sub-letting properties in the metropolis, an official said on Thursday.

Photograph: Sahil Salvi

The order came into effect for 60 days from Wednesday and its violators will be booked under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he added.

According to the official, the order is aimed at preventing subversive and anti-social elements from seeking hideouts in residential areas.

 

'It is apprehended that subversive, anti-social elements may seek hideouts in residential areas and there is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity with gave danger to human life and injury to private or public property on that account,' said the order.

Each landlord, owner and person dealing in property business who has rented out or sub-let any accommodation to any person shall immediately furnish relevant details on the citizen portal of the Mumbai police, it said.

If the person to whom the accommodation is let or rented out is a foreigner they have to furnish all details, including reason for stay in the city, said the order.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Ready homes likely to hit 6-year high in 2023
Ready homes likely to hit 6-year high in 2023
Mumbai has the highest number of unsold luxury homes
Mumbai has the highest number of unsold luxury homes
Realty prices crash in Mumbai as buyers go missing
Realty prices crash in Mumbai as buyers go missing
'On the way, he suffered a heart attack'
'On the way, he suffered a heart attack'
Finance, durables stocks see maximum FPI selling
Finance, durables stocks see maximum FPI selling
Meet Captain Shiva At The Siachen Glacier
Meet Captain Shiva At The Siachen Glacier
Adani Stocks: Was Price Rigging Allowed?
Adani Stocks: Was Price Rigging Allowed?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

India's top 7 cities register record housing sales

India's top 7 cities register record housing sales

Property registration in Mumbai hits 10-year high

Property registration in Mumbai hits 10-year high

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances