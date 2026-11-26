Mumbai police are actively investigating a serious threat email received on the 26/11 anniversary, which warned of blasts and attacks at key city locations and a Diljeet Dosanjh concert, prompting immediate security measures.

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Key Points Mumbai police received a threat email on Thursday, the 26/11 anniversary, detailing potential blasts and attacks.

The email targeted the mayor's office, metro stations, and a concert by actor-singer Diljeet Dosanjh.

The sender, identifying as Hannah Meler, included references to Khalistan and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Threats included a blast at the Mayor's Office on Thursday and IEDs at metro stations between November 27 and December 31.

Searches conducted by authorities have not revealed anything suspicious, and legal action is being pursued.

An email threatening blasts, grenade attacks and planting of IEDs at the mayor's office, metro rail stations and also a concert of actor-singer Diljeet Dosanjh was received on Thursday, the anniversary of the devastating 26/11 terror attacks, though searches did not reveal anything suspicious, Mumbai police officials said.

Mumbai Police Investigate Threat Email

The email was sent by an individual identifying herself as Hannah Meler, and contained references to Khalistan, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as well as threats of violence linked to a programme involving Dosanjh and people associated with the event, they added.

The message included slogans and references to organisations and individuals allegedly associated with Khalistani separatist activities, the officials said.

The mail, which was received on Thursday morning, threatened a blast at the Mayor's Office at 13.11 hours during the day, and grenade attacks in Mumbai over the next 30 days. It threatened to plant IEDs at metro stations between November 27 and December 31, an official added.

The authenticity of the email, the identity of the sender and the credibility of the threats could not be independently established.

"A threat email was received at the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation). Nothing suspicious has been found (after searches). Further legal action is being taken (with regard to the threat email)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manish Kalwaniya said.