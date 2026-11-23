Mumbai Police have launched a cutting-edge Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van, already proving effective by detecting 12 individuals for drug consumption at a live music event on its inaugural operational day.

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Key Points Mumbai Police introduced an advanced Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van for on-the-spot drug detection.

On its first day of operation, the van detected 12 individuals consuming narcotic substances at a live music event on Sunday.

The specialised van is equipped for preliminary testing, sample collection, crime scene documentation, and evidence management.

This mobile forensic facility is expected to enhance immediate screening and evidence collection at public events and vulnerable locations.

The initiative aims to strengthen preventive policing and curb drug trafficking for a drug-free Mumbai.

The Mumbai police have introduced an Anti-Narcotics Investigation and Forensic Van equipped with advanced technology and the vehicle detected 12 individuals for drug consumption at a live music event on the first day of its operation.

Advanced Technology For Drug Detection

The specialised van, deployed for on-the-spot detection and investigation of narcotics-related offences, was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, and became operational the following day.

On Sunday, the van, introduced by the police's Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC), was deployed at a live concert held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, where authorities screened attendees using advanced equipment.

During the operation, 12 individuals were found to have consumed narcotic substances, following which legal action was initiated against them under relevant anti-narcotics laws, police said in a press release.

The van is equipped to conduct preliminary testing of suspected narcotic substances, collect samples, undertake crime scene photography and videography, and systematically manage seized evidence at a single location, said the release.

The mobile forensic facility is expected to significantly enhance the police's ability to conduct immediate screening and evidence collection at crowded places, public events and locations vulnerable to drug consumption and trafficking, it said.

Officials believe that the technology-enabled initiative will strengthen preventive policing, improve the efficiency of narcotics investigations and help curb the trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances.

Through this initiative, the ANC aims to intensify its efforts towards preventing substance abuse and achieving the goal of a drug-free Mumbai, according to the release.