News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai police detain Rakhi Sawant over actor's plaint

Mumbai police detain Rakhi Sawant over actor's plaint

Source: PTI
January 19, 2023 14:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police on Thursday detained actor Rakhi Sawant in connection with an FIR registered against her based on a complaint by another woman actor for allegedly circulating the latter's video links and photos on social media, an official said.

Following the actor's complaint, the Amboli police in Mumbai had registered an FIR against Sawant under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (sexual harassment of the nature of unwelcome physical contact and advances or a demand or request for sexual favours showing pornography), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peace) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

 

The Amboli police team on Thursday detained Sawant and brought her to the police station for questioning, the official said.

Sawant had earlier appeared in a season of the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss and also featured in the movie Mein Hoon Na directed by Farah Khan. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why is Rakhi Sawant dancing on the street?
Why is Rakhi Sawant dancing on the street?
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi becomes a chudail!
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi becomes a chudail!
Bigg Boss 14: 'Rakhi Sawant is fake'
Bigg Boss 14: 'Rakhi Sawant is fake'
BJP's Babita Phogat meets protesting wrestlers
BJP's Babita Phogat meets protesting wrestlers
The Nizam Is Laid To Rest
The Nizam Is Laid To Rest
Cong demands action from PM against WFI chief
Cong demands action from PM against WFI chief
Is Ram Setu a national heritage? Centre says...
Is Ram Setu a national heritage? Centre says...
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Is Rakhi Sawant next?' Hema on Kangana fighting polls

'Is Rakhi Sawant next?' Hema on Kangana fighting polls

Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?

Who is KISSING Rakhi Sawant?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances