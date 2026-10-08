Mumbai Police Bust Spa Sex Racket, Rescue Four Women

Mumbai Police successfully dismantled an alleged flesh trade racket operating under the guise of a spa in Borivali, leading to an arrest and the rescue of four women on Thursday.

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Key Points Mumbai Police busted an alleged flesh trade racket at a spa in Borivali on Thursday.

The cashier, Ankit Sanjaykumar Choubey, was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

Four women, allegedly pushed into flesh trade, were rescued during the police raid and sent to a women's shelter home.

Police seized Rs 21,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a card-swiping machine, and a catalogue book from the premises.

Police busted an alleged flesh trade racket being run under the guise of a spa centre in Mumbai suburb of Borivali, arrested its cashier and managed to rescue four women, an official said on Thursday.

According to the official, the accused cashier was identified as Ankit Sanjaykumar Choubey, who has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act (PITA).

Police were looking for another accused linked to the racket, he said.

Raid And Rescue Operation

Four women, pushed into flesh trade, were rescued during the police raid on the spa. Following medical examinations, all four were sent to a women's shelter home, said the official.

The police had received information that a sex racket was allegedly being operated from the premises under the guise of providing massage services. After verifying the information, police found prima facie evidence of the alleged racket and subsequently conducted a raid.

Investigation Details And Seizures

During questioning, the rescued women allegedly revealed a sex racket was being operated from the spa centre, said the official.

Police seized Rs 21,000 in cash, a mobile phone, a bank card-swiping machine and a catalogue book from the premises, he added.