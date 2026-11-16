How Mumbai Police Uncovered A Cyber Fraud Network

Mumbai Police have dismantled a significant mule bank account racket, arresting a key operative involved in facilitating cyber fraud and online gaming transactions, highlighting the growing threat of financial scams.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points Mumbai Police busted a racket supplying mule bank accounts for cyber fraud and online gaming transactions on Monday.

Accused Wasim Javed Khan, 36, was arrested from Dharavi on Saturday.

Khan allegedly opened bank accounts and supplied them for fraudulent activities, receiving Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per account from a contact named Sagar.

He persuaded others to open accounts, paying them Rs 15,000 each, then collected ATM cards, documents, and SIM cards to send to Sagar in Goa.

Police seized documents for 48 bank accounts, 33 ATM cards, SIM cards, passbooks, and cheque books during the operation.

The Mumbai Police have busted a racket supplying mule bank accounts for cyber fraud and online gaming transactions and arrested a 36-year-old man from Dharavi, seizing documents linked to 48 accounts and 33 ATM cards, an official said on Monday.

Uncovering The Mule Account Network

The crime branch has nabbed the accused, Wasim Javed Khan, who allegedly opened accounts in different banks and supplied them for online gaming and cyber fraud activities, he said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team raided Khan's residence on Saturday.

The official said that during interrogation, the accused claimed that he was in contact with a man identified as Sagar, who offered him Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for each bank account arranged for online gaming and cyber fraud transactions.

A probe has found that Khan would persuade people known to him to open bank accounts, paying them Rs 15,000 each. Once the accounts were opened, ATM cards, bank account documents and SIM cards linked to the registered mobile numbers were collected from the account holders and subsequently sent to Sagar in Goa.

During the operation, the police seized documents relating to 48 bank accounts along with ATM cards, SIM cards, passbooks, and cheque books, the official said.

A case has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and a probe is underway to ascertain the extent of the fraud, he added.