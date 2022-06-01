News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai police book BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for cheating, breach of trust

Mumbai police book BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for cheating, breach of trust

Source: PTI
June 01, 2022 12:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against former city Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing president Mohit Kamboj and two others on charges of cheating, an official said on Wednesday.

Kamboj, however, claimed the FIR was fake and said his voice cannot be suppressed.

 

A manager with a nationalised bank had complained to police, alleging that Kamboj and two other directors of a company had taken a loan of Rs 52 crore and used it for other than the intended purpose, the police official said.

Based on the complaint, the MRA Marg police in Mumbai on Tuesday registered the FIR against Kamboj and the two firm directors under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust), he said.

A probe into the case is underway, he added.

Kamboj in a Twitter post on Tuesday claimed a "fabricated FIR" was registered against him by city Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

He also said it was wrong to think that he could be frightened or his voice could be suppressed by lodging an FIR against him in a matter which was "settled long back", and added that he will approach a court with facts.

Earlier, in March this year, the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to a building in suburban Santacruz where Kamboj lives and owns flats, to check if any illegal alterations were made there.

Later, a team of the BMC had also inspected the building.

Kamboj had then claimed that efforts were being made to frame him in a false case. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Why Rane's slap remark will help Sena more than BJP
Why Rane's slap remark will help Sena more than BJP
ED Raids: Sena Will Take It On The Chin
ED Raids: Sena Will Take It On The Chin
BJP-Sena reunion? MVA govt united, says Raut
BJP-Sena reunion? MVA govt united, says Raut
'Congress should forget about 2024'
'Congress should forget about 2024'
Jharkhand orders probe into BJP ex-ministers' assets
Jharkhand orders probe into BJP ex-ministers' assets
KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part
KK's death: BJP alleges lapses on Bengal govt's part
Brijesh Kalappa leaves Congress, likely to join AAP
Brijesh Kalappa leaves Congress, likely to join AAP
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

BJP-Shiv Sena in fresh war of words over Kirit Somaiya

BJP-Shiv Sena in fresh war of words over Kirit Somaiya

Shiv Sena-NCP Leaders Facing ED Heat

Shiv Sena-NCP Leaders Facing ED Heat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances