Mumbai police book BJP leader Mohit Kamboj for cheating, breach of trust

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against former city Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing president Mohit Kamboj and two others on charges of cheating, an official said on Wednesday.

Kamboj, however, claimed the FIR was fake and said his voice cannot be suppressed.

A manager with a nationalised bank had complained to police, alleging that Kamboj and two other directors of a company had taken a loan of Rs 52 crore and used it for other than the intended purpose, the police official said.

Based on the complaint, the MRA Marg police in Mumbai on Tuesday registered the FIR against Kamboj and the two firm directors under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating) and 409 (criminal breach of trust), he said.

A probe into the case is underway, he added.

Kamboj in a Twitter post on Tuesday claimed a "fabricated FIR" was registered against him by city Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey.

He also said it was wrong to think that he could be frightened or his voice could be suppressed by lodging an FIR against him in a matter which was "settled long back", and added that he will approach a court with facts.

Earlier, in March this year, the Shiv Sena-ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to a building in suburban Santacruz where Kamboj lives and owns flats, to check if any illegal alterations were made there.

Later, a team of the BMC had also inspected the building.

Kamboj had then claimed that efforts were being made to frame him in a false case.