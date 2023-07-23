News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai police begin probe after threat call about Goa-bound RDX-laden tanker

Mumbai police begin probe after threat call about Goa-bound RDX-laden tanker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
July 23, 2023 23:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Mumbai police on Sunday received a threat call of a tanker filled with RDX along with two Pakistani nationals has proceeded to Goa from Mumbai, officials said.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

"A call was received by Mumbai police control room at 1 am about a white tanker filled with RDX has been proceeded from Mumbai to Goa in which two Pakistani nationals are also there," the Mumbai police said.

 

The Mumbai police at once alerted the Maharashtra ATS and the Goa police control room, the Mumbai police said.

The police further revealed that the caller identified himself as Pandey.

The Police verified the location from where the call was made but is now engaged in tracing the caller, the Mumbai police added.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on July 13, an unidentified person called Mumbai traffic police control room and threatened to conduct an attack similar to the 26/11 attack.

According to the Mumbai police, "Mumbai police control room received a threat call yesterday in which the caller threatened the police to prepare for a 26/11 terrorist attack if Pakistani national Seema Haider does not return to Pakistan." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha ATS arrests Kashmir man for ties to LeT recruiter
Maha ATS arrests Kashmir man for ties to LeT recruiter
Suspect held in Kerala train fire that claimed 3 lives
Suspect held in Kerala train fire that claimed 3 lives
9 including minor arrested for links with Islamic State
9 including minor arrested for links with Islamic State
Manipur unrest: Security tightened across Mizoram
Manipur unrest: Security tightened across Mizoram
NSG collects proof from Shimla eatery hit by blast
NSG collects proof from Shimla eatery hit by blast
Pakistan A beat India A to be crowned champs
Pakistan A beat India A to be crowned champs
Rain breaks home hearts as Australia retain Ashes
Rain breaks home hearts as Australia retain Ashes
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mumbai cops get text with '26/11-like' attack threat

Mumbai cops get text with '26/11-like' attack threat

Maha ATS says Delhi terror suspect had ties to Dawood

Maha ATS says Delhi terror suspect had ties to Dawood

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances