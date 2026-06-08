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Home  » News » Mumbai Police Nabs Man Evading Arrest For Two Decades

Mumbai Police Nabs Man Evading Arrest For Two Decades

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 08, 2026 23:51 IST

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Mumbai Police have successfully apprehended a 42-year-old man, Hanif Murad Fakir, who had been evading arrest for nearly two decades in a theft case, highlighting the persistent efforts of law enforcement.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Police arrested Hanif Murad Fakir, 42, who had been absconding for nearly two decades in a 2007 theft case.
  • Fakir was declared a proclaimed offender after failing to appear in court for trial.
  • The arrest was made by the Khar Police's Special Surveillance and Externment Squad based on an informant's tip-off.
  • He was apprehended in the Mahim Dargah area of Mumbai.

A 42-year-old absconding accused wanted in a theft case who evaded police for nearly two decades was arrested by police in Mumbai's Khar area, an official said on Monday.

How Police Tracked Down The Absconder

The accused, identified as Hanif Murad Fakir, a resident of Mori Road in Mahim (West), was booked on charges of theft under the IPC in 2007. He failed to appear in court for trial and was declared a proclaimed offender, and a proclamation was issued against him on June 30, 2023.

 

The breakthrough came when the Special Surveillance and Externment Squad of the Khar Police received a specific tip-off from an informant, an official said. The input indicated that Fakir was scheduled to visit the Mahim Dargah area on Sunday afternoon. He was apprehended on the spot.

Further legal proceedings are underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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