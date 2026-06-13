How Mumbai Police Tracked Down History-Sheeters Threatening Cops

Mumbai Police, in a swift joint operation, successfully apprehended two history-sheeters from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, who allegedly fired at an Indian Air Force officer's home and issued social media threats against law enforcement.

Key Points Two history-sheeters, Amarsingh Ashoksingh Parihar and Abhigyan Sankatmochan Tripathi, were arrested in Mumbai.

They are accused of firing five rounds outside an Indian Air Force officer's residence in Satna, Madhya Pradesh, on June 5.

The accused also circulated a video on social media, threatening police, before fleeing to Mumbai.

Mumbai Police, in a joint operation with MP cops, tracked and apprehended them in the Kala Ghoda area.

A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, with the accused now in MP police custody for further investigation.

Two history-sheeters have been nabbed in Mumbai for allegedly opening fire outside an Indian Air Force officer's house in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district and later issuing threats to the police on social media, officials said here on Saturday.

Mumbai Police Nabs Satna Accused

Satna residents Amarsingh Ashoksingh Parihar (25) and Abhigyan Sankatmochan Tripathi (23) were taken into custody from the Kala Ghoda area in south Mumbai in a joint operation by the city police and MP cops.

According to officials, the incident took place on June 5 within the jurisdiction of Kongawa police station in Satna, where the history-sheeters fired five rounds from a country-made pistol outside the residence of an Air Force officer in an attempt to kill him.

Immediately after the incident, the accused circulated a video on social media, openly threatening that the police would be their next targets. They subsequently switched off their mobile phones and became unreachable, an official said.

A case was registered in MP under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with the Arms Act.

Technical surveillance showed that both had fled to Mumbai in a private car and were hiding in south Mumbai.

Officials from Cuffe Parade police station, along with local informants, tracked down the vehicle at Kala Ghoda, leading to the arrest of the two, he said.

A police team from Satna took the custody of the accused after obtaining a transit remand from a Mumbai court on Saturday. It has departed for MP for further investigation, the official added.