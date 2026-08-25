Mumbai MLAs' question quality drops from 50% to 33%: Report

A new report by Praja Foundation reveals a concerning decline in both the quality and quantity of questions raised by Mumbai MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly, prompting scrutiny of legislative effectiveness.

IMAGE: A view of the Maharashtra assembly. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The quality of questions by Mumbai MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly has sharply declined, with average scores falling from 50 percent to 33 percent.

The number of questions asked by Mumbai legislators has also substantially decreased by 72 per cent between the 12th and 15th Assemblies.

Congress MLAs Amin Patel, Aslam Shaikh, and Jyoti Gaikwad were identified as top performers in the assessment.

The 'Mumbai's MLA Report Card, 2026' by Praja Foundation assessed performance based on question quality, participation, and attendance.

The report also highlighted an increase in the average age of Mumbai MLAs across successive assemblies, reaching 57 years in the 15th Assembly.

The quality of questions raised by Mumbai MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly has declined sharply, according to a report released on Tuesday.

The average score for the quality of questions has fallen from 50 percent in the 12th assembly to 33 percent in the 15th assembly, it said, claiming that three Congress legislators topped the overall performance rankings.

Key Findings From The MLA Report Card

The report ranked Congress MLA Amin Patel first with a score of 82.89, followed by party colleague Aslam Shaikh with 80.58 and Jyoti Gaikwad with 80.30. They are only three of the 33 Mumbai MLAs who scored above 80 per cent in the assessment.

The findings were contained in the 'Mumbai's MLA Report Card, 2026', an evidence-based assessment of the performance of Mumbai's elected representatives from winter session 2024 to monsoon session 2025.

The analysis was conducted by Praja Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that works on civic issues and accountable governance.

Declining Legislative Engagement And Age Trends

The number of questions asked by Mumbai MLAs has also declined substantially over the years.

The 33 legislators asked 2,213 questions during the 15th Assembly, covering the winter session 2024 to the monsoon session 2025, a 72 percent decline from the 7,955 questions asked during the corresponding period of the 12th assembly, from winter 2009 to monsoon 2010.

The overall average score of the 33 MLAs stood at 55 in the 15th assembly, compared with 61 in the 12th assembly.

The average score had declined to 54 in the 14th assembly before registering a marginal improvement in the 15th assembly, according to the report.

The assessment also took into account the number and quality of questions raised, participation in legislative proceedings, attendance and other indicators of performance.

It also highlighted a rise in the average age of Mumbai MLAs over successive assemblies.

The average age was 52 years in the 12th assembly, 51 in the 13th, 53 in the 14th and 57 in the 15th assembly.