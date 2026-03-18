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Court Refuses to Discharge Mumbai Mayor in School Teacher Assault Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 18, 2026 10:44 IST

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A Mumbai court has rejected Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's plea for discharge in a 2016 school assault case, paving the way for charges to be framed against her.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde's plea for discharge in a 2016 school assault case has been rejected by a Mumbai court.
  • The court cited statements from the victimised school teachers and other witnesses as sufficient evidence to frame charges against Tawde.
  • The case stems from an incident at an Urdu medium school in Mumbai in 2016, allegedly triggered by the transfer of a teacher battling cancer.
  • Tawde claimed her presence at the school was coincidental and that the complaint was politically motivated, but the court dismissed her arguments.

A Mumbai court has refused to discharge city Mayor and BJP corporator Ritu Tawde in a 2016 case of assault on two school teachers, citing the statements of the victims as sufficient material to "frame charges" against her.

The other witnesses also stated that Tawde had assaulted the teachers, Additional Sessions Judge Y P Manathka noted in the ruling on Tuesday.

 

The incident took place on July 29, 2016, at an Urdu medium school of the city civic body in the Vakola area.

According to the prosecution, the conflict erupted over the "sudden transfer" of a lady teacher who was reportedly battling cancer.

Tawde, along with six others, allegedly entered the school and engaged in a heated exchange with the management over the teacher's transfer, despite suffering from cancer, the prosecution said.

Further, the police alleged the accused started hurling abuses at the management and assaulted two school teachers.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered on August 11, 2016, and the defence termed the 13-day delay as "unexplained".

Tawde, in her plea, claimed her presence at the spot was "coincidental and unrelated to the alleged mob incident".

She claimed her status as a BJP corporator appears to have been misused by the "complainant (school headmistress) to gain undue publicity".

"The complainant, upon learning of the applicant's political identity, acted with malice and ulterior motives to falsely implicate the applicant (Tawde) in order to lend weight to her otherwise personal grievance," the corporator claimed.

The police, represented by additional public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar, however, contended that the victims' statement clearly revealed Tawde had assaulted the two teachers by slapping them.

School is a place where students get lessons of life, but at the very place the quarrel took place, and therefore said the act should be viewed seriously, the prosecution submitted.

After considering the case facts, the judge noted that the "victims have categorically named the applicant to be the person who beat them by hand inside the school".

The court highlighted that other witnesses, too, stated that Tawde had assaulted the teachers.

"This is more than sufficient to frame charges against the applicant," the court ruled, while dismissing Tawde's plea.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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