Mumbai mayor orders withdrawal of controversial heritage bungalow tender

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to withdraw a contentious Rs 3 crore tender for upgradation works around her Byculla heritage bungalow, following strong opposition criticism regarding public fund allocation.

IMAGE: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde (right) meets former city mayor Dr Shubha Raul to discuss civic facilities and various development projects at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai, August 5, 2026.. Photograph: Courtesy Ritu Tawde on X

Key Points Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde ordered the withdrawal of a Rs 3 crore tender for upgradation works near her official residence.

The tender, issued by the BMC's zoo department, was for infrastructure improvements in the area surrounding the heritage bungalow.

Opposition parties, including Shiv Sena (UBT), criticised the tender, alleging misuse of public funds.

Mayor Tawde clarified that the works were not for her residence but for the surrounding premises, and the tender was withdrawn due to its misleading mention of the Mayor's bungalow.

The Mayor's official residence had recently undergone a Rs 2.4 crore renovation before her occupancy.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Wednesday said she has asked the civic body to withdraw the tender of around Rs 3 crore for upgradation and infrastructure works in the area surrounding the mayor's official heritage bungalow located at Byculla in Mumbai, amid objections raised by the Opposition.

Talking to reporters in her office, she said the tender was brought by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s zoo department, and works proposed to be carried out under it were not meant for the mayoral bungalow itself but for the area around it.

Controversial Tender Withdrawal

Tawde said she had asked the civic administration to cancel the tender as it mentioned the Mayor's bungalow, even though the proposed works were not linked to the residence.

"I have said that the tender should be withdrawn as its document mentions the Mayor's bungalow. They have accepted the fault and the tender will be withdrawn," Tawde said, adding that she had not asked for any kind of upgradation work at her official residence, which has recently been renewed at an expenditure of Rs 2.4 crore before the mayor moved there.

The mayor's official residence is located in a corner of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Udyan and Zoo, popularly known as Ranichi Baug (Queen's garden), at Byculla in south Mumbai.

Clarifying The Allegations

The tender proposed several upgradation works in the area around the Mayor's bungalow, including fabrication and installation of container-based structures to house a conference hall and other facilities, triggering criticism from the opposition.

The clarification came amid a political row over the tender, with Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray alleging misuse of public funds.

Rejecting the allegations, Tawde said the tender, which included works like installation of sound barriers, fabrication and installation of container-based structures to house a conference hall and other facilities of around Rs 3 crore, belonged to the BMC's zoo department and does not have any connection with the mayor's official residence.

"This whole tender process doesn't include the mayor's bungalow. This tender is by the zoo department, which is not linked to the mayor's bungalow," she said.

She maintained that the proposed works are related to the premises around the heritage structure and not the bungalow itself.

Tawde also alleged the Shiv Sena-UBT is spreading false narratives to "run their shop".