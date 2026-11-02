Home  » News » Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Faces Charges In 2016 School Assault

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Faces Charges In 2016 School Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 02, 2026 20:51 IST 2 Minutes Read

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde has been formally charged by a court on Monday in a 2016 assault case involving an alleged altercation and assault on school teachers at a civic-run Urdu Medium school.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and six others were charged on Monday in a 2016 assault case.
  • The charges were framed under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code after her court appearance.
  • The incident occurred on July 29, 2016, at a civic-run Urdu Medium school in Vakola, Santacruz.
  • Tawde and co-accused allegedly assaulted two school teachers during a dispute over a cancer-afflicted teacher's transfer.
  • The court had previously imposed costs on Tawde for not appearing on two occasions.

A court here on Monday framed charges against Mayor Ritu Tawde and other accused in a 2016 assault case.

Details Of The 2016 Assault Allegations

The charges were framed under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code after she appeared before the court.

 

The incident took place on July 29, 2016, at a civic-run Urdu Medium school in Vakola area in Santacruz.

The prosecution alleged that Tawde, along with six others, entered the school and engaged in a heated exchange with the management over a cancer-afflicted teacher's transfer. The accused started hurling abuses at the management and assaulted two school teachers, it added.

An FIR in the case was registered on August 11 that year.

Earlier, the court had, on two occasions, imposed cost of Rs 300 and Rs 1000 on her for not appearing before the court and seeking exemptions.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

ritu tawdemumbai mayorassault casecourt chargesindian penal code

More From Rediff

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'

'Modi May Not Be Able To Prove He Is Indian'
9 killed as jet crashes near Trump's residence in Florida

9 killed as jet crashes near Trump's residence in Florida

'Every Opposition Party's Aim Is Regime Change'

'Every Opposition Party's Aim Is Regime Change'

Related Stories

Court Refuses to Discharge Mumbai Mayor in School Teacher Assault Case

Court Refuses to Discharge Mumbai Mayor in School Teacher Assault Case

Web Stories

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

Apple TV 4K: 6 Things To Know

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers

HP OmniBook 3 Laptop: What It Offers
World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs

World Pasta Day: 10 Elegant Recipes For Pastawallahs