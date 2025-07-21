HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai man unleashes pet dog on minor boy, booked

Mumbai man unleashes pet dog on minor boy, booked

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 21, 2025 10:10 IST

A disturbing incident occurred in Mumbai on July 17, 2025, at around 10 pm, where Mohammad Sohail Khan deliberately unleashed his pet dog on a minor boy, who was playing in a parked auto-rickshaw, according to Mumbai Police.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The dog attacked the minor boy, biting him on the chin and hands, causing serious injuries.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

 

Khan allegedly set his pet dog loose on minor boy without any provocation, and the dog bit the child repeatedly.

Instead of intervening, Khan was seen laughing and enjoying the incident.

The boy sustained injuries to his chin and hands and was left traumatised by the ordeal.

"On July 17 at around 10 pm, the complainant's minor son was playing in a parked rickshaw in the residential area when the accused, Mohammad Sohail Khan -- an acquaintance from the same locality -- deliberately released his brown-coloured pet dog. Due to a lack of control and supervision, the dog bit the child on the chin, causing injury," said Mumbai Police.

Based on the detailed statement of the complainant, an offence has been registered against Khan under sections 291, 125, 125(a) of the Indian Penal Code (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) at Mankhurd Police Station.

A notice has been served to the accused under Section 35(3) of BNS.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
