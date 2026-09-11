Mumbai Man Beaten To Death By Friend Over Clothes Dispute

Discover how a heated argument over personal belongings escalated into a fatal beating in Goregaon, Mumbai, leading to a murder charge against the victim's friend.

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Key Points A 26-year-old man was fatally assaulted by his friend in Goregaon, Mumbai.

The dispute arose from the victim using the accused's clothes and personal items without consent.

The deceased, Suraj Shankar Dole, worked in the animal care sector.

The accused, Babasaheb alias Subodh Bhimrao Waghmare, has been charged with murder.

Police are actively searching for the alleged killer in connection with the Goregaon incident.

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death in Goregaon in western Mumbai allegedly by his friend following a heated dispute over using clothes and other personal belongings without permission, a police official said on Friday.

Deceased Suraj Shankar Dole (26), a resident of Mira Road, worked in the animal care sector in Goregaon, he added.

Details Of The Fatal Altercation

"The incident took place near King's Studios along SV Road in Goregaon West. Babasaheb alias Subodh Bhimrao Waghmare, a friend and co-worker of the victim in the pet care field, was upset as Dole was wearing his clothes and using his personal items without consent. During an argument, Waghmare beat Dole to death," he said.

Waghmare was charged with murder and other offences on the complaint of Dole's father Shankar, and efforts are on to nab him, the Goregaon police station official said.