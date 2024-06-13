News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai man finds piece of 'human finger' in ice-cream ordered online

Mumbai man finds piece of 'human finger' in ice-cream ordered online

Source: PTI
June 13, 2024 13:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man from Malad area in Mumbai has complained that he found a piece of flesh with a nail in an ice cream cone that he ordered online, police said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Courtesy Couleur/Pixabay.com

Although it is suspected to be a piece of human finger, it has been sent for an examination, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, the police said.

 

"The complainant in the case, a 26-year-old doctor with MBBS degree who stays in Malad west, had ordered a butterscotch ice-cream cone of Yummo company. While consuming the ice-cream after lunch, he came across a half an inch long piece of flesh with a nail in the ice cream," he said.

The man, who is pursuing his post-graduate studies, took up the matter and lodged a complaint with the ice cream company on its Instagram page, he said.

But since there was no appropriate response from the company, the complainant put the piece of flesh in an ice bag and approached the Malad police station, the official said.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case against Yummo ice cream company officials, he said.

"The piece of flesh, suspected to be a piece of human finger, has been sent for forensic examination to ascertain whether it is a part of the human body," the official said, adding that a probe in the case is underway.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai man finds dead rat in chicken dish; 3 arrested
Mumbai man finds dead rat in chicken dish; 3 arrested
FSSAI launches probe into MDH and Everest products
FSSAI launches probe into MDH and Everest products
Spice row: Govt plans greater scrutiny, SOPs
Spice row: Govt plans greater scrutiny, SOPs
USA coach Law won't blame penalty for India loss
USA coach Law won't blame penalty for India loss
Kuwait fire: Indian Air Force jets on standby
Kuwait fire: Indian Air Force jets on standby
Kuwait fire: Kerala families await official word
Kuwait fire: Kerala families await official word
Will Centre be forced to allow wheat import?
Will Centre be forced to allow wheat import?
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Dead lizard found in veg biryani served on train

Dead lizard found in veg biryani served on train

Passenger finds worm in sandwich in IndiGo flight

Passenger finds worm in sandwich in IndiGo flight

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances