Mumbai man falls into open manhole in heavy rains, dies

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains, a tragic incident in Chandivali saw a man swept into an open manhole, prompting civic authorities to initiate a homicide case against the responsible contractor for alleged negligence.

IMAGE: Fire brigade and civic disaster management teams conduct a search and operation after a man falls into manhole. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points A man died after being swept into an open manhole in Mumbai's Chandivali area.

Heavy rains and waterlogging concealed the uncovered manhole, leading to the tragic incident.

Fire brigade and disaster management teams recovered the man's body.

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi announced a homicide case against the contractor responsible for the manhole.

The incident highlights concerns about civic infrastructure safety during monsoon season in Mumbai.

A man died after being swept into an open manhole in Mumbai amid heavy rains, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the Chandivali area, where waterlogging apparently concealed the uncovered manhole.

Fire brigade and civic disaster management teams conducted a search and operation and the man's body was recovered on Thursday, he said.

Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi said the civic body will file a case against the contractor, holding him responsible for "homicide".

Mumbai Manhole Death Amounts to 'Culpable Homicide'

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar called the incident a serious matter and said it amounted to "culpable homicide".

Responding to the matter raised by a member, he asked the state government to place a detailed statement in the House on the incident before the day's proceedings concluded.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam raised the incident in the assembly and demanded that criminal action be initiated immediately against those responsible.

Satam told the House that the incident occurred on Khairani Road in the area during drainage work being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). He identified the deceased as Aslam Ishaq Shaikh, a resident of Yadav Nagar in Sakinaka.

Satam demanded that an FIR be registered immediately and that the BMC official in charge of the work be suspended. He went on to add that suspension alone would not suffice and sought the registration of a case of culpable homicide against the officials allegedly responsible for the lapse.

Referring to similar incidents in Mumbai, the BJP legislator said open drains and excavated pits left unattended during the monsoon continue to pose a serious threat to public safety. He urged the government not just to order an inquiry but also to take immediate action.

Narwekar termed the manhole death a serious matter and said it amounted to "culpable homicide". He also asked the government to place a detailed statement in the House on the incident before the day's proceedings concluded.

Culpable homicide is the unlawful causing of a person's death through an act committed with the intention of causing death or with the knowledge that the act is likely to cause death. The maximum punishment for culpable homicide is imprisonment for life, or imprisonment of up to 10 years, and a fine.