Mumbai local train horror: Man killed after row over shutting of door

A tragic incident unfolded on a Mumbai local train where a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed following a heated argument with a co-passenger over keeping the doors open during the monsoon.

IMAGE: A manhunt has been launched to arrest the attacker, who is on the run. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A 22-year-old man, Mayank Lohar, was fatally stabbed in a Mumbai local train.

The incident occurred during an argument over keeping train doors open amidst monsoon rains.

The accused stabbed Lohar in the abdomen and escaped at Borivali station.

Lohar was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead.

Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage.

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by a co-passenger inside a first-class compartment of a Mumbai local train during an argument over whether the doors should be kept open amid rains, officials said on Wednesday.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest the attacker, who is on the run, they said.

Fatal Altercation Over Train Doors

Victim Mayank Lohar was fatally assaulted on Tuesday, which also marked the arrival of monsoon in the city, between Andheri and Borivali railway stations in the western suburbs, they said.

Officials said Lohar and another commuter got into an altercation as the train, a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local, pulled into the Andheri station at 10.42 pm.

One of them wanted the doors to be kept open, while the other objected, citing the rains. During the argument, the accused pulled out a sharp weapon from his possession and allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen, they said.

Accused Escapes, Victim Rushed To Hospital

While Lohar suffered grievous injuries, the accused jumped out of the train at Borivali station before it came to a halt and ran away.

Lohar was rushed to a nearby medical facility with the help of Government Railway Police (GRP) and personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the official said.

He was then taken to a civic-run hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Railway Authorities Investigate Incident

The Western Railway administration said a commuter stabbed Lohar inside a first-class coach of a Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local train during a fight over the doors.

Sharing more details, it said the train reached Borivali station 11.04 pm, and GRP and RPF personnel reached the coach within three minutes and mobilised medical staff, along with a stretcher and porters.

The victim was brought to the emergency medical room at Borivali station at 11.22 pm, where he was examined by a doctor.

Acting on medical advice, railway authorities coordinated his transfer to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali by ambulance at 11.42 pm, with GRP and RPF personnel accompanying him during transit, an official said.

The railway administration also secured CCTV footage and other evidence and handed them over to the investigating agencies.

Senior railway officers, including the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Mumbai Central) and the Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, visited Borivali station around 1 am and reviewed the incident, the official said.

The matter is being investigated by the GRP, which is looking into the circumstances that led to the stabbing, he added.