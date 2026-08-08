Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat

The Mumbai Police swiftly arrested a 36-year-old man within 12 hours after a shocking video of him assaulting a woman on a suburban local train went viral.
Key Points
- A 36-year-old man was arrested within 12 hours for assaulting a woman on a Mumbai local train.
- The incident, which occurred on August 5, was captured in multiple videos that went viral on social media.
- The accused, Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, allegedly molested and assaulted the woman following an argument over a seat.
- Police swiftly identified and apprehended Ansari, registering a case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
- The quick police action highlights the effectiveness of social media in bringing such incidents to light and ensuring justice.
A 36-year-old man was arrested within 12 hours after a video purportedly showing him assaulting a woman inside a suburban local train went viral on social media, the Government Railway Police said on Friday.
Swift Police Action After Viral Incident
The incident took place on August 5 in a Goregaon-CSMT local at around 5.30 pm, when the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, boarded the train at Jogeshwari.
Multiple videos of the incident, in which a person is seen slapping and abusing a woman, went viral.
According to the police, Ansari got into an argument with a woman passenger over a seat, following which he allegedly molested her, abused her and assaulted her.
After the videos surfaced on August 6, Andheri Railway Police launched a search for both the woman and the accused.
A team from Wadala Railway Police traced Ansari to Govandi and took him into custody, while Andheri Railway Police traced the woman and recorded her complaint, police said.
A case was registered against Ansari under Sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 296 (obscene acts) and 115 (assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.