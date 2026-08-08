Mumbai local train horror: Man assaults woman over seat

The Mumbai Police swiftly arrested a 36-year-old man within 12 hours after a shocking video of him assaulting a woman on a suburban local train went viral.

IMAGE: A man is seen harassing a woman on a Mumbai local train in a viral video. Photograph: Screen grab/X

Key Points A 36-year-old man was arrested within 12 hours for assaulting a woman on a Mumbai local train.

The incident, which occurred on August 5, was captured in multiple videos that went viral on social media.

The accused, Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, allegedly molested and assaulted the woman following an argument over a seat.

Police swiftly identified and apprehended Ansari, registering a case under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The quick police action highlights the effectiveness of social media in bringing such incidents to light and ensuring justice.

A 36-year-old man was arrested within 12 hours after a video purportedly showing him assaulting a woman inside a suburban local train went viral on social media, the Government Railway Police said on Friday.

Swift Police Action After Viral Incident

The incident took place on August 5 in a Goregaon-CSMT local at around 5.30 pm, when the accused, identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ansari, boarded the train at Jogeshwari.

Multiple videos of the incident, in which a person is seen slapping and abusing a woman, went viral.

According to the police, Ansari got into an argument with a woman passenger over a seat, following which he allegedly molested her, abused her and assaulted her.

After the videos surfaced on August 6, Andheri Railway Police launched a search for both the woman and the accused.

A team from Wadala Railway Police traced Ansari to Govandi and took him into custody, while Andheri Railway Police traced the woman and recorded her complaint, police said.

A case was registered against Ansari under Sections 74 (assault or the use of criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty), 296 (obscene acts) and 115 (assault) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), they said.