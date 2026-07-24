Mumbai lawyers offer free legal support to student protesters

The Bombay Bar Association has voiced strong disapproval of police force used against students protesting the NEET leak, highlighting the constitutional right to peaceful dissent.

IMAGE: Protestors face police action during their protest march towards Parliament, New Delhi, July 20, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Bombay Bar Association has condemned police force against student protesters.

BBA asserts peaceful protest is a constitutional right under Article 19.

The police action against students exercising rights is deemed "deeply disturbing."

The Bombay Bar Association on July 24, Thursday, said the use of police force against the students participating in the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led agitation was "deeply disturbing" and unacceptable, while senior Mumbai-based lawyer Satish Maneshinde said he would appear for free for any student facing legal action.

Over the last three days, Mumbai has witnessed protests by students and activists in several places in support of the CJP's agitation seeking Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET leak issue.

Lawyer Satish Maneshinde said he would appear pro bono (free of charge) for any student facing legal action over participation in the protests.

Constitutional Right To Peaceful Protest

The Bombay Bar Association (BBA) said in a resolution that the right of citizens to assemble peacefully and express dissent is an integral facet of the freedoms guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Peaceful protest is not merely a constitutional right but an essential feature of democratic governance, it said.

Police action legally wrong: Lawyer

Advocate Maneshinde, who has in the past appeared for celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and actor Sanjay Dutt, termed the police action against student protesters as "legally wrong".

"I have always fought for justice. I will appear pro bono for any student protestor facing legal action," he told PTI, adding that the protesters were not indulging in any illegal act.

"They are just carrying out a peaceful march. Why then should the police detain them," he asked.

The BBA resolution said the use of police force against students exercising their constitutional rights was deeply disturbing and cannot be countenanced in a society governed by the rule of law.

"Law enforcement authorities are expected to act with restraint, proportionality, and due regard to the constitutional rights and dignity of every citizen," it said.

The association called for a constructive dialogue, mutual respect, and reasoned discussion between the students and the government.