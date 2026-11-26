Mumbai police are investigating a firing at a Mahim jewellery store, suspecting a connection to a Rs 10 crore extortion plot after the owner reportedly ignored multiple death threats and demands for money last month.

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Key Points A firing incident at PC Jain Jewellers in Mahim, Mumbai, is suspected to be linked to a Rs 10 crore extortion attempt.

Shop owner Bharat Jain received multiple threatening WhatsApp messages and calls last month, including a direct demand for Rs 10 crore and death threats.

Jain initially ignored the threats, assuming they were spam, and did not report them to the police.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants fired three rounds at the store on Wednesday evening, causing no injuries.

Investigators believe the firing was an intimidation tactic to pressure Jain into paying the extortion amount.

A firing incident targeting a jewellery store in Mumbai is suspected to be linked to a Rs 10 crore extortion attempt and the shop owner received multiple threatening messages last month, but chose to ignore them, police said on Thursday, citing preliminary investigation.

Two unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants wearing helmets fired three rounds at the store of PC Jain Jewellers in Mahim on Wednesday evening before fleeing towards Bandra. No one was hurt in the firing.

Jeweller Ignored Repeated Extortion Threats

According to the police, the shop owner, Bharat Jain, had allegedly been receiving repeated threats through WhatsApp messages and phone calls over the past one month. However, assuming the messages were spam, he ignored them and did not approach the police.

During the investigation, police found that Jain had received threatening communications on three separate occasions before the firing incident.

On October 18, Jain received a call from an unknown number. After he did not respond, a threatening message was sent to him in the evening, warning that he would be shot. On October 24, he received another message stating, "Ready rakhna, chamatkar hoga".

The final threat, sent on October 31, reportedly included a direct demand for Rs 10 crore along with a death threat, according to police.

The final message allegedly read: "Ramji, zyada dimaag mat chala, teri janam kundli hai. Z-Plus security bhi laga rakh, paisa tujhe dena hoga. Yamraj ji ko dekhna hai toh theek, nahi toh 10 crore dena hoga".

The message warned Jain that even if he had Z-Plus security, he would still have to pay the demanded amount or face fatal consequences.

Since the threats originated from unknown mobile numbers, the shop owner initially dismissed them as spam and did not lodge a police complaint.

Police Probe Intimidation Tactic

Investigators suspect the firing was intended to intimidate Jain and pressurise him into paying the Rs 10 crore extortion amount.

Police are scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas for clues to crack the case. Technical surveillance is also being used to identify and trace the two assailants who fled after the attack.