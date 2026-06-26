Mumbai to get new connector road worth Rs 1,722.40 crore

Maharashtra's cabinet has greenlit a significant Rs 1,722.40 crore road project in Mumbai, set to dramatically reduce travel times and enhance connectivity between key areas like Worli, Fort, and Versova.

IMAGE: Project aims to drastically cut travel time between Worli, Fort, and Versova. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Maharashtra cabinet approves Rs 1,722.40 crore road project in Mumbai.

The 3.55-km road will link Bandra Fort end of VBSL with Savarkar Sea Bridge.

Rehabilitation for 40 hutments and compensation for fishermen are included.

MSRDC is the implementing agency for this crucial infrastructure development.

The Maharashtra cabinet's sub-committee on infrastructure has approved a Rs 1,722.40 crore project to construct a 3.55-km road linking the Bandra Fort end of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) with the Savarkar Sea Bridge, officials said on June 26, Friday. The Maharashtra state road development corporation (MSRDC) will be the implementing agency for the project.

The sub-committee headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave the nod to the project on June 25, Thursday after a committee of secretaries headed by the chief secretary approved it on June 17, said an official release.

Project Details And Impact On Commute

The estimated project cost includes Rs 1,183.79 crore towards construction, besides GST, land acquisition and other costs, taking the total outlay to Rs 1,722.40 crore.

The new road is expected to handle around 3,500 passenger cars per hour and reduce the travel time for Worli-to-Fort journey from up to 45 minutes during peak hours to about 5-10 minutes, while cutting the Fort-to-Versova travel time from one hour to around 15-20 minutes.

Around 40 hutments will require rehabilitation, with Rs 50 crore earmarked for compensation, the release said. Another Rs 20 crore has been budgeted for compensation to fishermen and Rs 20 crore towards environmental mitigation measures.

The ongoing Versova-Bandra Sea Link project, whose revised cost stands at Rs 18,120.96 crore, is expected to be completed by May 2028, the release said. As of May 2026, about 31 per cent of the work had been completed against the target of 35.84 per cent, it said.