Mumbai Ganesh mandals seek clarity on noise pollution order

As the Ganesh festival concludes, Mumbai's Ganesh mandals are urgently seeking clarification from the Maharashtra government on the implementation of a new Bombay high court order regarding noise pollution during immersion processions.

IMAGE: Devotees carry the idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Mahim, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ganesh mandals in Mumbai are seeking urgent clarification from the Maharashtra government regarding a recent Bombay High Court order on noise pollution.

The High Court order mandates a Rs 1 lakh security deposit from mandals and legal action for noise norm violations during immersion processions.

Confusion exists among organisers about the nature of the Rs 1 lakh amount (penalty or deposit), collection authority, and forfeiture procedures.

Mandals also require clarification on how the new directions apply to those who have already secured procession permissions.

Clear, uniform guidelines are sought from the government to ensure smooth implementation by various agencies like Mumbai Police and BMC.

The Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti, a coordinating body of Ganesh mandals in Mumbai, has urged the Maharashtra government to issue an immediate clarification on the implementation of the Bombay high court's recent order on noise pollution during religious processions.

The 12-day Ganesh festival will come to an end on Friday with major mandals in the city taking out grand immersion processions.

In a letter written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday, the committee said the high court, in its September 22 order, issued several directions regarding noise pollution during immersion processions.

The order called for legal action in case of violations of norms and required a minimum security deposit of Rs 1 lakh from Ganesh mandals, the committee said.

Clarifying The High Court's Directives

There was confusion over whether the Rs 1 lakh amount was a penalty or a security deposit, under what circumstances it would be collected, and which authority would collect it, the letter said.

It sought clarification on the procedure for the forfeiture of the deposit if noise limits are violated, and whether any other statutory or criminal action will be initiated.

The committee also asked the government to clarify how the directions will apply to Ganesh mandals which have already obtained permission for their processions.

It further sought clear guidelines on the responsibilities of Mumbai Police, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and other agencies in implementing the court's directions.

Clear and uniform written guidelines were necessary to prevent confusion, the committee said.