News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Mumbai ferry mishap: Search on for missing 7 year old boy

Mumbai ferry mishap: Search on for missing 7 year old boy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 20, 2024 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The search operation launched by naval boats to locate a seven-year-old boy missing after a Navy craft rammed into a ferry off the Mumbai coast two days ago continued on Friday, an official said.

IMAGE: A ferry carrying 85 passengers capsized near the Gateway of India, Mumbai on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

With the recovery of the body of a 43-year-old man on Thursday evening, the death toll in the December 18 tragedy rose to 14.

The Navy has launched a probe into one of the deadliest crashes in the city's harbour area.

 

A naval helicopter and boats of the Navy and Coast Guard were deployed to look for the missing passengers as part of the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, the official said.

Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 14 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued.

There were six persons on board the Navy craft, of which two survived, the official said.

The tragedy struck when the speeding Navy craft undergoing engine trials lost control and collided with passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off near Mumbai coast. The ferry with more than 100 passengers was on its way from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, a popular tourist attraction which has a collection of ancient caves.

According to the documents issued by the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the boat had permission to carry 84 passengers and 6 crew members, but it was overloaded, a police official said.

A case has been registered against the Navy craft driver at the Colaba police station, the official said.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections invoked in the FIR related to the tragedy included those related to causing death by negligence, actions that endanger the personal safety or life of others, rash or negligent navigation of a vessel and acts of mischief that cause wrongful loss or damage to individuals or the public.

The accident-affected craft is in the custody of the Navy and police will demand it whenever needed for investigation, the official said.

The mangled passenger ferry has been taken to Bhaucha Dhakka (a wharf near Dockyard Road) in south Mumbai, another official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Navy boat driver's stunt caused tragedy: Survivor
Navy boat driver's stunt caused tragedy: Survivor
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Ferry tragedy shocks Mumbai; 13 killed, 99 rescued
Mumbai boat tragedy: Ferry was packed beyond capacity
Mumbai boat tragedy: Ferry was packed beyond capacity
Parliament scuffle: Cops to grill Rahul Gandhi
Parliament scuffle: Cops to grill Rahul Gandhi
CAT 2024: 1 Female Among 14 Toppers
CAT 2024: 1 Female Among 14 Toppers
7 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur
7 dead as LPG tanker crash triggers inferno in Jaipur
Zomato m-cap pips that of Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto
Zomato m-cap pips that of Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto
More like this
Mumbai ferry toll rises to 14 as one more body recovered; Navy orders probe
Mumbai ferry toll rises to 14 as one more body recovered; Navy orders probe
Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa
Navy submarine collides with fishing boat off Goa

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances