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Mumbai Police Arrest Father In Woman's Murder Case, Son Absconding After Confession

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 18, 2026 21:46 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mumbai police have arrested one person in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old woman whose decomposed body was found in Bandra Kurla Complex, with the accused's son currently absconding.

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Key Points

  • One person was arrested on Sunday for the murder of a 26-year-old woman whose decomposed body was found in Bandra Kurla Complex.
  • Sartaz Ahmed Siddique (40) has been arrested, while his son, Samir Ahmed Siddique (24), is absconding.
  • The investigation began after the victim's husband reported her missing on September 28.
  • Sartaz confessed to strangling Rukhsana last month, stating he was unhappy about her becoming his son-in-law's second wife.
  • Efforts are currently on to apprehend Samir, who allegedly called the victim's husband to confess to the murder with his father.

One person was arrested for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old woman, whose body was found in a highly decomposed state in the thicket in Bandra Kurla Complex, a Mumbai police official said on Sunday.

Investigation Details Emerge

The Vakola police station official identified the arrested accused as Sartaz Ahmed Siddique (40), while his son, Samir Ahmed Siddique (24), is absconding.

 

The probe into the case began after deceased Rukhsana Siddique's husband, 28-year-old auto-rickshaw driver Saqib, approached Vakola police station to lodge a kidnapping complaint, the official said.

Saqib informed that Rukhsana had gone missing on September 28 from their house in Shivnagar Chawl near Air India in Santacruz East and her phone was switched off, the official said.

Motive And Confession

"Saqib has two wives. His first wife's brother Samir called him and said he and his father (Sartaz) had killed Rukhsana and dumped her body near Mahim. Her body was found this morning. Sartaz has confessed to strangling Rukhsana last month when she was alone at home," the official said.

Sartaz has claimed he committed the murder since he was unhappy after Rukhsana became Saqib's second wife, the official added.

Efforts are on to nab Samir, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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