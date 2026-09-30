Mumbai family preserves man's body in freezer for 4 years, spends Rs 50 lakh

Discover the extraordinary story of a Mumbai family who, driven by profound emotional attachment, has preserved their 80-year-old patriarch's body for four years, spending over Rs 50 lakh and exploring advanced cryopreservation options.

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Key Points An 80-year-old Mumbai man's family has preserved his body for four years, spending over Rs 50 lakh.

The family cited 'deep emotional attachment' as the reason for not performing last rites after his natural death in 2022.

The body was initially kept in a home freezer, then moved to a dispensary, and the family is now exploring cryopreservation in the US.

Police have ruled out foul play, confirming a natural death, and no case has been registered.

The family is currently deciding between sending the body abroad for long-term preservation or conducting traditional last rites.

The family of an 80-year-old Mumbai man who died four years ago has preserved his body due to 'deep emotional attachment', spending over Rs 50 lakh in the process, police said on Wednesday.

Ruling out any foul play, the police said the man passed away in 2022 after suffering from cancer, kidney failure and other age-related ailments.

The family initially kept the body in a freezer in their home in Mumbai's Malad area, said an official from Kurar police station.

Family's Emotional Attachment And Preservation Efforts

According to the police, the man's wife and two children, including a lawyer daughter, decided against performing the last rites due to 'deep emotional attachment'.

When their residential building went under redevelopment, the family moved the body to a local dispensary, which closed down about a month ago, they said.

"The family has spent more than Rs 50 lakh to keep the body preserved and was exploring options to send it to a facility in the United States offering long-term cryopreservation services," a police official said.

Cryopreservation broadly refers to storing cells, tissues or organs at extremely low temperatures.

Police Investigation And Future Decisions

The unusual case came to light after cops received a tip-off.

Relatives and neighbours were aware of the arrangement, and police ruled out anything suspicious, saying the death was natural.

No case has been registered in the matter, and the family is currently deciding whether to proceed with sending the body abroad or perform the last rites, the official added.