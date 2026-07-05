Mumbai drenched by 300 mm rain; flight services hit, two killed

Mumbai's recent heavy rainfall caused significant disruptions, including flight operation suspensions at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and a fatal tree collapse, prompting a 'red' alert from the India Meteorological Department.

IMAGE: People move through waterlogged areas following heavy rainfall, in Mumbai, July 5, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall, leading to a 'red' alert from the India Meteorological Department.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport suspended runway operations for an hour, causing flight cancellations and diversions.

A 63-year-old man died in Kurla after a tree collapsed, the second such fatality in a week.

Several areas in Mumbai recorded over 200 mm of rainfall, with some exceeding 300 mm in 24 hours.

The BMC advised citizens to follow advisories and be alert due to high tides and potential flooding.

Heavy rains in Mumbai on Sunday impacted flight operations for an hour at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai and also led to waterlogged streets as well as treefall incidents, in which two persons lost their lives, officials said.

The India meteorological department had issued a 'red' alert for extremely heavy rain for the metropolis, where several areas recorded more than 200 millimetres and some got a whopping 300 mm downpour in a 24-hour period.

Flight Operations Severely Impacted

Four IndiGo flights were cancelled and 13 arriving aircraft of various operators were diverted to nearby airports as heavy rains and gusty winds forced Mumbai international airport authorities to suspend all runway operations for an hour on Sunday, sources said.

IMAGE: People enjoy crashing waves as high tide hits Marine Drive. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The 13 flights that were diverted due to bad weather, however, landed back in Mumbai later, they added.

Mumbai International Airport, which is jointly owned by Adani Group and Airports Authority of India (AAI), in a statement said, "At approximately 10.17 am, adverse weather conditions, including strong gusty winds of up to 42 knots and reduced visibility due to heavy rain, impacted runway operations."

As per procedure, runway operations were "temporarily suspended" to ensure the safety of passengers, aircraft and ground personnel, the private airport operator said in the statement.

Following improvement in weather conditions, normal runway operations resumed after an hour, it added.

According to live flight tracking website flightradar24.com.latest data, some 90 per cent of outbound flights were departing with a delay of an average 65 minutes and 45 per cent of the incoming flights were arriving late at Mumbai International Airport.

Fatalities And Tree Collapse Incidents

A 63-year-old man was killed on Sunday after a tree collapsed on a shop during heavy rainfall in Kurla area.

IMAGE: A tree fell on three parked cars in the Bandra area. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

In a separate incident on Monday, an 18-year-old boy died after a tree branch fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle in the Aarey Colony area of Goregaon East, taking the toll to three in less than a week.

Civic officials said the incident occurred around 12.40 pm near Hindi BMC School in Naupada locality of Kurla West. Yunus Kundawala was extricated from the debris and rushed to Fauzia Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, they added.

On June 30, an 11-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured after a tree fell onto a moving school bus in Chembur.

Videos that surfaced on social media on Sunday showed a tree collapsing in front of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's security convoy in Bandra area of the metropolis, briefly obstructing traffic.

Record Rainfall And Civic Advisories

BMC's network of automatic rain gauges recorded more than 200 mm of rainfall at several locations across Mumbai during the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Sunday, with a couple of places receiving over 300 mm.

The highest rainfall of 310.6 mm was recorded at the Building Proposal Office in Vikhroli West, followed by Colaba Pumping Station (306.6 mm) and Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli (301.8 mm).

Areas receiving more than 200 mm included Malabar Hill, Mandavi Fire Station, Colaba, Memonwada Fire Station, Vikhroli Fire Station, Paspoli Municipal School in Powai, Bhandup Complex, Andheri Fire Station, Chakala Municipal School, Jogeshwari and Aarey Colony in Goregaon, according to BMC data.

The BMC urged people to strictly follow advisories and contact the civic body's helpline 1916 for immediate assistance in case of any emergency.

The civic body had urged citizens, particularly in low-lying areas and along the coastline, to be alert due to a high tide of 4.19 metres at 3.22 pm on Sunday. Heavy rains and high tides generally trigger flooding in the metropolis.