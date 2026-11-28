Mumbai Customs officials have made significant seizures of narcotics and gold, collectively valued at Rs 39.8 crore, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, leading to the arrest of nine individuals in a major crackdown on smuggling.

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Key Points Mumbai Customs officials seized narcotics and gold worth approximately Rs 39.8 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Nine passengers and suspected cartel members were arrested in connection with these operations.

A significant seizure on November 27 involved 12 kg of ketamine, valued at Rs 36 crore, leading to three arrests under the NDPS Act.

AIU officers also seized around 6.5 kg of hydroponic cannabis from two passengers arriving from Bangkok on November 27 and 28.

Separately, 1,443 grams of concealed 24-carat gold, worth Rs 1.57 crore, were seized from five passengers during the same period, resulting in four arrests.

Customs officials at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here have seized narcotic substances and gold collectively valued at around Rs 39.8 crore in multiple operations, leading to the arrest of nine passengers and suspected cartel members, sources said.In one of the biggest seizures, officers of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), Customs Zone-III, recovered around 12 kg of ketamine, valued at approximately Rs 36 crore, in an operation conducted on November 27.

Major Drug Busts At Mumbai Airport

Around 5 kg of the psychotropic substance was recovered from a passenger travelling to Bangkok by Thai Airways flight TG-318. Subsequent questioning and a search at a residential premises led to the recovery of another 7 kg of ketamine and the arrest of two more persons allegedly linked to the drug cartel, the sources told PTI.

All three accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway, they said.

Gold And Cannabis Seizures

In two other cases, AIU officers seized around 6.5 kg of hydroponic cannabis, valued at Rs 2.27 crore, from two passengers arriving from Bangkok on November 27 and 28. Both passengers were arrested under the NDPS Act.

In a separate operation, customs officials seized 1,443 grams of concealed 24-carat gold, valued at around Rs 1.57 crore, from five passengers arriving in Mumbai during the same period. Four passengers were arrested in connection with the gold seizures under the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation into all the cases is underway, the sources said, adding the total value of the seizures is around Rs 39.8 crore.