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Mumbai Police Launch Major Probe Into Tiger Shroff Car Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 19, 2026 10:39 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mumbai Police have launched a major investigation, registering an attempt to murder case after Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car was fired upon in Juhu, with potential links to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang being probed.

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Key Points

  • Mumbai Police registered an attempt to murder case against three unidentified persons on Monday.
  • The case involves a firing incident at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car on Sunday evening in Juhu.
  • Tiger Shroff escaped unhurt, but his driver and another person were injured in the attack.
  • The case has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch due to the seriousness of the offence.
  • Investigators are probing potential links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility via a viral social media post, though its authenticity is unverified.

The Mumbai Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against three unidentified persons in connection with the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car, officials said on Monday.

Probe Intensifies In Juhu Firing

The case, initially registered by the Juhu police, has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch in view of the seriousness of the offence, they said.

 

Unidentified assailants opened fire at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver and another person were injured.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a viral social media post, but police have yet to verify its authenticity.

The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (criminal acts done in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, an official said.

With the Crime Branch taking over the probe, investigators were probing all possible angles to the case, including potential links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, he said.

Tracking down the three unidentified shooters remains the primary challenge for law enforcement agencies, and further investigation is underway, the police added.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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