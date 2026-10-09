Sessions Court Backs FIR Against Former Lilavati Trust Official

The Mumbai sessions court has affirmed a magistrate's directive for an FIR against a former Lilavati Trust trustee, Chetan Mehta, regarding serious allegations of fund misappropriation and harassment linked to a trustee's death.

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Key Points A Mumbai sessions court on Friday upheld a magistrate's order for police to register an FIR against an erstwhile trustee of the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust.

The FIR concerns allegations of misappropriation of trust funds and harassment that purportedly led to the death of trustee Kishor Mehta.

Additional Sessions Judge Kunal Dhanaji Jadhav dismissed a revision application by Chetan Mehta, affirming the magistrate's ruling was "well within jurisdiction."

The complaint alleges Chetan Mehta and co-accused siphoned off crores of rupees and engaged in illicit transactions, causing financial distress to the trust.

The Bandra police registered the FIR on May 31, 2025, after the magistrate's directive, following initial inaction on written complaints.

A Mumbai sessions court on Friday refused to set aside a magistrate's court order that directed police to register an FIR over allegations of misappropriation of Lilavati Trust's funds and alleged harassment leading to the death of trustee Kishor Mehta.

The Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust (LKMMT) manages Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre, a premier multi-specialty hospital located in Mumbai's Bandra area.

Sessions Court Upholds FIR Directive

Additional Sessions Judge Kunal Dhanaji Jadhav held that the magistrate's court ruling was "well within the jurisdiction" and required no interference, while dismissing a revision application filed by an erstwhile trustee, Chetan Mehta, and other accused.

The dispute pertains to a private complaint lodged by the Lilavati Kirtilal Mehta Medical Trust, represented by trustee Prashant Mehta, before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at suburban Bandra.

The complaint alleged that Chetan Mehta and other co-accused, while acting as trustees, siphoned off funds running into crores of rupees and engaged in illicit transactions that pushed the trust into severe financial distress.

Allegations Of Fund Misappropriation And Harassment

The accused subjected fellow trustees Kishor Mehta and Rajesh Mehta to severe harassment and mental agony. This allegedly led to Kishor Mehta's hospitalization in the ICU and subsequent death, the trust alleged.

After police initially did not act on written complaints, the magistrate's court called for a report under procedural provisions and subsequently directed the Bandra police to investigate the matter. Acting on the directive, the Bandra police registered an FIR on May 31, 2025.

Challenging the magistrate's May 29, 2025 order, Chetan Mehta approached the sessions court seeking to quash the proceedings.

The defence argued that the dispute was purely civil in nature concerning trust accounts and trusteeship, which were already pending before the Charity Commissioner, civil courts, and tribunals.

Legal Compliance Confirmed By Court

Opposing the plea, advocate Rizwan Merchant, representing LKMMT, maintained that the investigation was in progress and that all legal prerequisites, including submitting complaints to senior police officers and filing a supporting affidavit, were being strictly observed.

The sessions court, after hearing all arguments, prima facie found that there was "compliance of mandatory provisions of law".

"Therefore, the order of the magistrate (directing police to file an FIR) is well within the jurisdiction," the court ruled.