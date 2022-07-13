Mumbai court allows return of Aryan Khan's passport

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed the plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the last year's 'drugs-on-cruise' case, seeking the return of his passport.

IMAGE: Aryan Khan. Photograph: Deepak Salvi/ANI Photo

Aryan Khan had submitted his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions.

He was arrested in October last year in the high-profile drugs case.

However, in its charge sheet filed in May, the probe agency did not name him as an accused.

The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to 'lack of sufficient evidence'.

On June 30, he had moved an application before the special court hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act through his lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, a law firm, seeking the return of his passport, citing the charge sheet that did not name him.

The anti-drug agency, in its response to the actor's plea, said it has no objection to returning his passport.

The special court judge, V V Patil, then allowed Aryan's plea to take his passport back.

The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

Aryan Khan had spent over 20 days in prison before being granted bail by the Bombay high court.