Following widespread outrage over a viral video, eight minor boys have been detained by authorities in connection with the assault of a young couple in a public park in Kurla, Mumbai.

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Key Points Two more minor boys were detained on Monday for assaulting a couple in a Kurla public park, bringing the total to eight detainees.

Six juveniles previously detained on Saturday were also remanded to a correctional home until December 4.

A video of the incident, which occurred at Pramod Mahajan Garden in Kurla West, went viral on social media on Friday, causing widespread outrage.

The video showed minors, some as young as 12, attacking the couple with a stick and punches, then kicking and chasing them.

Police identified the minors and registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Two more minor boys were detained on Monday in connection with an assault on a young man and his female friend in a public park in Kurla here and sent to a correctional home by the Juvenile Justice Board till December 4, taking the number of detainees to eight so far.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Six juveniles, detained on Saturday, were already remanded to a correctional home till December 4.

A video of the incident that took place at the Pramod Mahajan Garden behind a mall in Kurla West went viral on social media, sparking outrage.

The video clip, which surfaced on social media on Friday, showed the young man and woman being surrounded by a group of minors, some appearing to be as young as 12 years old, who then proceeded to hit them with a stick and punch. They allegedly kicked them and chased them as they tried to escape.

The police later identified the minors involved in the assault and registered a case under section 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).