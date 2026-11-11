Mumbai Police Head Constable Booked For Sexual Harassment

A Mumbai Police head constable has been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly subjecting a female colleague to continuous sexual and mental harassment over the last three years, sparking an investigation into the serious allegations.

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Key Points A Mumbai Police head constable is accused of sexually and mentally harassing a female colleague for three years.

The accused, Anand Naik, allegedly demanded sexual favours from the woman constable since 2023.

An FIR has been registered against Naik at Tardeo police station under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The woman endured harassment for three years before filing a complaint.

A Mumbai Police head constable allegedly subjected a female colleague to sexual and mental harassment over the last three years, leading to registration of an FIR against him, an official said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

The FIR was registered against the accused, Anand Naik, at the Tardeo police station after the woman, a constable, lodged a complaint.

The woman, in the complaint, alleged that Naik had been subjecting her to continuous mental and sexual harassment on various pretexts since 2023.

"The complainant stated that the accused repeatedly demanded sexual favours, causing her severe mental distress. After enduring the harassment for three years, she approached the police station to file a complaint," the official said.

Taking note of the allegations, police booked Naik under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to sexual harassment, molestation, and criminal intimidation.

Further investigation into the case was underway.