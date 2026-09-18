Mumbai CA lost Rs 16 crore over 9 years: This is how

Discover how a Mumbai chartered accountant was defrauded of Rs 16.29 crore over nine years through an elaborate scam involving a fake US pilot training programme and a fabricated FBI arrest, leading to multiple arrests and an ongoing manhunt.

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Key Points Mumbai CA Herat Salot defrauded of Rs 16.29 crore over nine years by an organised syndicate.

The elaborate fraud involved a fake US pilot training programme and a fabricated FBI arrest.

Victim transferred funds for various false reasons including property, medical emergencies, and Green Card applications.

The scam was exposed in 2025 when Salot contacted the US aviation institution directly.

Three arrests have been made, with 22 absconding members of the syndicate still at large.

A chartered accountant was allegedly cheated of Rs 16.29 crore over a period of nine years by a gang using various ploys, including a fake US pilot training programme, and a fabricated FBI arrest, a police official said on Thursday.

While three persons have been arrested in the case, as many as 22 are on the run, the Kandivali police station official added.

How The Elaborate Fraud Unfolded

Chartered accountant Herat Salot, who used to help people financially, was introduced to one Shazia Sheikh through a former colleague, Darshan Mardekar, in 2016. The accused initially asked money for charitable, educational, and medical needs.

Salot was then introduced to one Aishwari Rane and told that the latter's father had died and she was stranded in the US needing funds for pilot training, the official said.

After he began transferring funds, the syndicate expanded their demands to cover property purchases, medical emergencies, a Green Card application. He even paid Rs 3.03 crore in cash after being falsely told that Rane had been arrested by the FBI and needed bail money.

He paid around Rs 16.29 crore over a period of nine years, the official said.

Discovery Of The Deception

The fraud came to light in 2025 when Salot independently contacted the aviation institution in the US, which confirmed Rane had completed her course in 2018 and had no subsequent ties to the institute.

Salot approached police in December last year, after which a case was registered against 25 individuals under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, forgery and other offences.

Ongoing Investigation And Manhunt

A preliminary probe has found that the accused were part of a organised syndicate and duped at least three others using similar methods. They are also allegedly involved in making fake passports.

A manhunt is underway to trace the remaining 22 absconding accused, the official said.