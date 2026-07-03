Mumbai braces for extremely heavy rainfall; red alert issued for weekend

The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding districts, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall this weekend, urging residents to prepare for severe monsoon conditions.

IMAGE: People wade through a waterlogged road in Dadar East, amidst heavy rains in various parts of Mumbai, July 3, 2026. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points IMD issues red alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad for Saturday and Sunday.

Forecast predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated extremely heavy spells.

Mumbai has already been significantly affected by monsoon rains this week.

The alert extends to Monday for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Civic officials confirm the severe weather warning for the region.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert for Mumbai for Saturday and Sunday, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, civic officials said.

A red alert was also issued for the neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

Monsoon Impact And Forecast Details

Mumbai has been battered by rains throughout this week following the late onset of the monsoon, throwing normal life out of gear.

As per the IMD's district-wise forecast issued on Friday afternoon, the city is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with isolated extremely heavy spells on July 4 and 5.

The probability of the forecast was categorised as "very likely".

The IMD also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai on Monday, while heavy rainfall is likely at a few places on Tuesday.

As per BMC officials, neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts have also been placed under a red alert for Saturday and Sunday, with a forecast of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places.

A red alert has also been sounded for neighbouring Raigad district for Friday and Saturday.