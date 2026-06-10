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Mumbai Bomb Threat Emails Target Key Offices

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 10, 2026 14:21 IST

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Mumbai is on high alert after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other critical government and financial institutions received email bomb threats, allegedly linked to Khalistan, prompting an immediate investigation and heightened security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai's BMC and other key offices received email threats warning of explosions.
  • Targets included the Mayor's office, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), and BSE building.
  • The threatening emails allegedly contained references to Khalistan and inflammatory content.
  • Mumbai Police and security agencies have launched an investigation and heightened security.
  • The threats detailed specific times and mentioned an improvised explosive device-laden car.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday received emails "warning" of explosions at multiple locations in Mumbai, including the mayor's office and the Chief Minister's Office, officials said.

The emails, sent to many official email IDs of the civic corporation, prompted security agencies to launch an investigation, they said.

 

Mumbai Offices Targeted By Threats

According to officials, the emails warned of bomb blasts at the mayor's office, CMO, the BSE building and civic offices. They allegedly contained references to Khalistan and included inflammatory and threatening content targeting various organisations and institutions, BMC officials said.

Senior civic and security officials and the Mumbai police were subsequently alerted.

Investigation And Security Heightened

The emails, with similar content, claimed that an improvised explosive device-laden car would be used to trigger a blast at the Mumbai mayor's office at 1.11 pm. It also allegedly carried bomb threats to the BSE building, the CMO and BMC offices at specified times.

The Mumbai police and other agencies have launched an investigation, while security has been stepped up at the civic headquarters and Mayor Ritu Twade's office, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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