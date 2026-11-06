Mumbai On Alert After Bomb Threat Email, Turns Out To Be Hoax

Mumbai police swiftly responded to an email threatening bomb blasts at high-profile locations including Amitabh Bachchan's residence, the Bombay High Court, and BSE, which was later confirmed to be a hoax.

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Key Points Mumbai police were on high alert on Friday due to an email threatening bomb blasts at key locations.

Targets included the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, and Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa'.

Extensive searches by security agencies found no suspicious material, confirming the threat was a hoax.

This incident marks the second security scare involving Amitabh Bachchan in recent weeks.

Cyber police officials are currently tracing the IP address of the sender.

Police were put on high alert on Friday after an email threatened bomb blasts at the Bombay High Court, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mahalaxmi Racecourse and Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence 'Jalsa' here, but it turned out to be a hoax.

Mumbai Police Investigate Hoax Threat

Police, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) and other security agencies carried out extensive searches across all these locations, officials said.

However, no suspicious material or explosives were found, police said, adding that cyber police officials were tracing the IP address of the sender.

This marks the second security scare involving Bachchan in recent weeks. On October 23, an email received by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi threatened a grenade attack on a school and also an attack on Bachchan's Juhu residence between October 31 and November 27.

It had also warned of an attack during singer Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled concert at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

Amid the heightened security concerns, Bachchan was seen greeting a crowd outside his bungalow from behind a transparent bulletproof enclosure.