Mumbai boat mishap: 2 passengers including 7-yr-old boy still missing

Mumbai boat mishap: 2 passengers including 7-yr-old boy still missing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 19, 2024 12:38 IST
Two passengers, a man and a child, were still missing a day after a Navy craft carrying out engine trials rammed into their ferry off Mumbai coast, police said on Thursday. Of the 113 persons on board both the vessels, 13 died and 98, including two injured, were rescued, they said.

IMAGE: The Indian Coast Guard conduct a rescue operation after a boat capsized near the Gateway of India, in Mumbai on December 18, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The two missing persons have been identified as 43-year-old Hansraj Bhati and seven-year-old Johan Mohammad Nisar Ahmed Pathan, the police said.

A search operation was underway with help of the Navy and Coast Guard, they said.

 

Thirteen persons, including a Navy personnel and two contractual naval employees, were killed when the Navy craft dashed against the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal', carrying more than 100 passengers from the Gateway of India to the Elephanta Island, on Wednesday afternoon.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
