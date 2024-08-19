News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused moves HC for release

Mumbai BMW hit-and-run accused moves HC for release

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
August 19, 2024 18:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the BMW hit-and-run case, has moved the Bombay high court claiming he has been illegally detained and has sought immediate release.

IMAGE: Mihir Shah was allegedly driving the BMW car which fatally knocked down Kaveri Nakhwa, in Mumbai, July 7, 2024. Photograph: Courtesy X

Shah was arrested on July 9, two days after he allegedly rammed his BMW car into a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, killing Kaveri Nakhwa (45) and injuring her husband Pradeep.

In his habeas corpus (produce the person) petition filed in HC last week, Shah claimed his detention was illegal and that he must be released immediately.

 

A division bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande is likely to take up the plea for hearing on Wednesday.

In his plea, Shah sought quashing of the orders passed by a local court remanding him in first police custody and then judicial custody.

Shah sought his release claiming any further detention would be in utter violation of the Constitutional mandate and a failure to comply with Section 50 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Under this section, the police while arresting a person have to communicate to him or her full particulars of the offence for which he or she is being arrested or other grounds for such arrest.

Shah sought for his arrest to be declared illegal.

The 24-year-old is accused of speeding off towards Bandra Worli Sea Link after the accident even as the woman remained on the bonnet of his BMW car and then got entangled in its wheels for a distance of more than 1.5 km.

Shah, who fled from the scene, was under the influence of alcohol at the time, as per the police.

Rajesh Shah, the father of the accused and a former leader of the Ekanth Shinde-led Shiv Sena, as well as their driver Rajrishi Bidawat were arrested in the case.

While Rajesh Shah was granted bail, Mihir Shah and Bidawat are presently in judicial custody.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bulldozer action on bar that was visited by Mihir Shah
Bulldozer action on bar that was visited by Mihir Shah
BMW case: Kaveri dragged for 1.5 km by Mihir
BMW case: Kaveri dragged for 1.5 km by Mihir
The Pune-Porsche Horror
The Pune-Porsche Horror
A Daily Puja For Kamala Harris' Victory
A Daily Puja For Kamala Harris' Victory
Indian football gets new leader with focus on quality
Indian football gets new leader with focus on quality
Third factor could be hidden factor in Haryana polls
Third factor could be hidden factor in Haryana polls
NC promises Art 370, autonomy, statehood resolution
NC promises Art 370, autonomy, statehood resolution

More like this

BMW hit-and-run: 'Sena leader asked son to flee'

BMW hit-and-run: 'Sena leader asked son to flee'

BMW crash accused's father sacked from Shiv Sena post

BMW crash accused's father sacked from Shiv Sena post

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances