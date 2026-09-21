Mumbai BMW crash: Driver had history of reckless driving, drunken behaviour

Discover how the 21-year-old driver of a BMW involved in a fatal Mumbai Coastal Road crash, which claimed three lives, had a documented history of reckless driving and drunk and disorderly conduct, leading to a police FIR.

IMAGE: Forensic team examines the mangled BMW car at the crash site on the Mumbai Coastal Road bridge near Lotus Jetty, resulting in the deaths of three people and one person critically injured, in Mumbai, September 20, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A speeding BMW crashed on Mumbai's Coastal Road, resulting in the deaths of three students, including the 21-year-old driver, Shanay Gajar.

Police investigations revealed Gajar had a history of reckless driving, including prior cases for overspeeding and drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Gajar was previously booked for obstructing officers in an inebriated state and for overspeeding in separate incidents.

The fatal crash occurred near Lotus Jetty when Gajar lost control of the luxury car, plunging into a work area.

An inquiry has been initiated by Tardeo police to determine the exact circumstances of the tragic accident.

The 21-year-old driver of a speeding BMW that crashed off Mumbai's Coastal Road, killing three students, had a history of reckless driving and drunk and disorderly behaviour, the police said on Monday.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Shanay Gajar, who was also killed in Sunday's fatal crash, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act, an official said.

Driver's History Of Reckless Behaviour

An investigation into the accident has found that Gajar, a resident of Napean Sea Road in south Mumbai, was already facing cases at Gamdevi police station for overspeeding in March and at Bandra police station for obstructing officers in an inebriated state just last month.

A video of the incident that occurred in March is doing rounds on social media.

According to officials, the complainant in the case, Omkar Shirke, who was travelling with his wife on March 29, reported that Gajar's BMW had hit their vehicle. Shirke had recorded a video of his confrontation, which allegedly shows Gajar behind the wheel.

Prior Incidents And Legal Action

In the August incident that took place in Bandra, Gajar and three others allegedly created a disturbance on a public road in an inebriated state and misbehaved with on-duty personnel inside the police station, they said.

They were booked for obstructing a public servant in the discharge of public functions under the BNS, as well as under Sections 85(1) (disorderly behaviour under the influence of liquor) and 85(2) (consuming liquor for intoxication) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the official said.

On Sunday, Gajar was speeding towards Haji Ali in the luxury car when he lost control near Lotus Jetty and plunged several feet into the ongoing work area of an L&T parking spot, according to the Coastal Road Control Room.

Gajar, Dhairya Darshan Seth (17), and Aditya Jakasniya (19) were rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital, where all three were declared dead, and the fourth occupant, Aditya Oswal (23), sustained severe injuries and remains in critical condition.

The Tardeo police have initiated an inquiry to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

The Mumbai Coastal Road is a 10.58-km high-speed freeway connecting Marine Drive to the Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link.