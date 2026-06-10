Khalistan Bomb Threats Rock Mumbai: CMO, Mayor's Office Targeted

Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has received alarming Khalistan-linked bomb threat emails targeting key government and financial institutions, prompting a high-level investigation and heightened security.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai's BMC received Khalistan-linked bomb threat emails targeting the Chief Minister's Office, Mayor's office, and BSE building.

The threats, allegedly from the "Khalistan National Army," warned of explosions at specific times and locations.

Mumbai Police have registered a case for criminal intimidation and increased security at civic offices and key locations.

Mayor Ritu Tawde remained defiant, continuing her duties despite the threats, and noted similar threats in other Maharashtra cities.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday received emails allegedly containing references to Khalistan "warning" of explosions at multiple locations in Mumbai, including the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the mayor's office, officials said.

The emails, sent to several official email IDs of the civic corporation, prompted security agencies to launch an investigation, they said.

Mumbai On Alert: Khalistan Threat Emails Target Key Locations

According to officials, the emails warned of bomb blasts at the mayor's office, CMO, the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) building and civic offices. They allegedly mentioned "Khalistan National Army" and included inflammatory and threatening content targeting various organisations and institutions, BMC officials said. Senior civic and security officials and the Mumbai Police were subsequently alerted.

The emails, with similar content, claimed that an improvised explosive device-laden car would be used to trigger a blast at the Mumbai mayor's office at 1.11 pm. It also allegedly carried bomb threats to the BSE building, the CMO and BMC offices at specified times.

Mayor Ritu Tawde Defiant Amidst Threats

Police registered a case against unidentified persons under section 351 (1) (B) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) for criminal intimidation and launched an investigation, while security has been stepped up at the civic headquarters and Mayor Ritu Tawde's office.

Tawde, meanwhile, said she would not be intimidated by a bomb threat email and would continue to discharge her public duties. She expressed confidence that the police and civic administration would take appropriate legal action in the matter.

In a statement issued on Wednesday afternoon, Tawde said she received the threatening email around 9.20 am and was immediately informed by the BMC's disaster management cell and subsequently by the police. Despite the threat, the mayor attended the scheduled meetings at the BMC headquarters to ensure that public work and important pre-planned official functions were not disrupted, the release said. "My duty has always been my first priority and will continue to be so," Tawde said.

The mayor also said she had learnt that mayors of some other cities in Maharashtra had received similar threats and that the possibility of a larger conspiracy could not be ruled out.