Speeding BEST Bus Causes Fatal Accident In Dadar

A tragic incident unfolded in Mumbai's Dadar as a speeding BEST bus lost control, resulting in one fatality and three injuries after colliding with multiple vehicles, highlighting urgent road safety concerns.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points One person died and three others were injured in a major accident involving a speeding BEST bus in Mumbai's Dadar area.

The BEST bus driver allegedly lost control near Plaza Cinema, colliding with two cars, a cab, and two motorbikes.

A 22-year-old man was declared dead, while three others, including two motorbike riders and the bus conductor, were rushed to Sion Hospital.

The incident caused significant traffic disruptions and diversions in the Dadar area for some time.

Police have detained the bus driver for further investigation into the fatal crash.

A man was killed and three persons were injured after a speeding bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST collided with two cars and several other vehicles in the Dadar area on Monday, officials said.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

Traffic movement slowed in the area for some time following the incident, an official said.

According to the official, the driver of the bus belonging to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) allegedly lost control of the vehicle near Plaza Cinema at around 9.30 am. As a result, the bus hit two cars, a cab and two motorbikes, he said.

Witnesses reported a loud crash and saw debris scattered on the road.

Two motorbike riders, the bus conductor and another person suffered injuries, and they were rushed to the civic-run Sion Hospital, the official said.

A 22-year-old man was declared dead by doctors. The three other injured persons have been identified as Rishabh Gupta (25), Satish Waghmare (48) and Mahesh Doiphode (50). Gupta's condition was critical as he suffered severe head injuries, the official said.

The Shivaji Park police and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot to supervise the rescue operation and manage traffic.

The bus driver was detained, the police said.

Commuters in the area faced delays as lanes were cordoned off and traffic was diverted for some time.