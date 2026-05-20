Anti-Encroachment Drive In Mumbai Slum Turns Violent

A controversial anti-encroachment drive in Mumbai's Gareeb Nagar slum turned violent after the demolition of an alleged illegal religious structure, sparking protests and police intervention.

Key Points Mumbai's Bandra area saw violent clashes during an anti-encroachment drive.

Authorities demolished an alleged illegal religious structure in Gareeb Nagar slum.

Local residents protested the demolition, resulting in stone-pelting and police action.

Police detained approximately 15 individuals for their involvement in the stone-pelting incident.

The anti-encroachment drive aims to clear encroached railway land near Bandra station.

The ongoing anti-encroachment drive at a slum in Mumbai's Bandra area turned violent on Wednesday afternoon after authorities razed an alleged illegal religious structure, leading to aggressive standoffs as local residents hurled stones, while police lathi-charged the protesters.

Clashes Erupt During Mumbai Demolition Drive

The police detained around 15 persons for stone-pelting, in which one of its personnel was injured, officials said.

The Western Railway on Tuesday launched a massive anti-encroachment drive in Gareeb Nagar slum area, clearing several of the 500 illegal huts near Bandra railway station following directions from the Bombay High Court. During this five-day demolition drive, the authorities seek to clear 5,200 square metres of encroached railway land.

Heavy Security Presence at Encroachment Site

According to police, more than 1,000 personnel were deployed at the site during the operation. While around 400 personnel belong to the city police force, as many others are from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP), along with officials from various railway departments.

Demolition of Religious Structure Sparks Outrage

On the second day of the anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, the authorities pulled down an alleged illegal three-storey mosque in the slum in the afternoon. But local residents claimed that authorities did not give them adequate time to remove the belongings and material from the premises before its demolition began.

Police Action and Aftermath

A large number of residents gathered at the site during the demolition of the old Gareeb Nagar Sunni Masjid, leading to tension in the area. In order to disperse the mob, the police started lathi-charging, an official said.

Several persons, including women, sustained injuries during the police action, he said.

Videos of the police action also went viral on social media.

However, some local residents later started throwing stones at the police, in which one constable was injured, the official said, adding that tense situation prevailed in the area for some time.

The police later detained around 15 persons for indulging in stone-pelting, he said.