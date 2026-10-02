Mumbai airport set for 265 weekly international flight cuts from Oct 25

Mumbai International Airport is implementing significant international flight reductions from October 25, impacting numerous airlines as it prepares for Terminal 1 redevelopment, a move that has sparked concerns among global aviation stakeholders.

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Key Points Mumbai Airport will reduce 265 weekly international flights from October 25 due to Terminal 1 redevelopment.

The cuts affect 46 airlines, including major carriers like IndiGo (74 flights) and Air India (33 flights).

Vacated international slots at T2 will accommodate domestic traffic shifting from T1, which will be closed for renovation.

Airlines and IATA have expressed concerns, advocating for collaborative planning and market-driven decisions over mandated relocations.

The redevelopment of Terminal 1 is scheduled to begin in January 2027, with MIAL allocating vacated assets for domestic operators.

Foreign and Indian airlines will have to reduce a total of 265 weekly international flights to Mumbai airport from October 25 as the airport operator prepares for the redevelopment of Terminal 1, according to sources.

Mumbai International Airport, one of the busiest in the country, has two terminals -- T1 and T2. While T1 is used for domestic operations, international flights operate from T2.

The vacated slots at T2 will be used by domestic airlines as T1 will be closed for renovation.

MIAL, part of the Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), has already communicated to the 46 airlines to effect a 33 percent cut in international departure slots at the airport with effect from 11.59 pm on October 25.

Impact On International Flight Operations

At present, a total of 46 airlines operate 770 weekly international flights from T2 and from October 25, which is also the start of the winter schedule, MIAL has asked carriers to temporarily discontinue 265 weekly overseas services, according to the sources.

The vacated international departure slots at T2 will be used to facilitate the transition of domestic traffic from T1.

With the planned partial discontinuation of international services from October 25, IndiGo and Air India will have to cut 74 and 33 weekly overseas flights, respectively, from the Mumbai airport, as per the sources.

Currently, IndiGo has 224 weekly international flights from Mumbai while Air India operates 100 weekly overseas flights.

Akasa Air, Air India Express, and SpiceJet have to reduce 11, 7, and 5 international flights, respectively.

Among other carriers, Etihad Airways and Emirates will have to cut 10 weekly flights each. At present, they each operate 28 weekly services from Mumbai airport.

A response from MIAL is awaited.

Terminal Redevelopment And Airline Concerns

While the discussions have been going on with respect to the demolition of T1 and the proposal to partially shift international operations to Navi Mumbai airport, which is also part of AAHL, airlines have expressed concerns about the plans.

The redevelopment of T1 is set to start in January 2027.

MIAL will start the allocation of vacated assets at the Mumbai airport, including check-in counters, baggage belts and boarding gates, to scheduled domestic operators to facilitate the transition of around 5 million passengers per annum of domestic traffic from T1 to T2, the sources said.

In a communication to airlines on October 1, MIAL said it had convened a meeting with them on September 16 but a number of them did not participate in the meeting and they were also asked to submit their proposed transition plans by September 25.

"Several airlines are yet to provide the requested information despite the opportunity afforded for engagement and collaborative planning," it said.

IATA Calls For Collaborative Planning

Meanwhile, on September 30, Air France-KLM on Wednesday said splitting its operations between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai airports is not an option and "does not make sense" amid the Mumbai airport operator seeking partial transfer of flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport.

On September 9, global airlines' grouping IATA sought the civil aviation ministry's intervention to address the issue.

In a letter, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said it was important to develop a transition framework that has a buy-in amongst all stakeholders, with an implementation timeline and a regulatory oversight to ensure that such a transition is commercially viable and has a focus on safety and facilitation.

According to the letter, airlines would expect that temporary infrastructure works or transitional arrangements should not prejudice established historic slot entitlements.

"IATA and the airline community remain fully supportive of Navi Mumbai International Airport and the long-term development of the Mumbai dual airport system. However, this should be based on market forces and airlines' choice rather than mandated, forced relocations.

"Equally, the airport owner and operators should recognise the need to willingly consult with airlines as their primary customers that is sadly lacking," the letter said.

IATA represents over 370 airlines, including Indian carriers.